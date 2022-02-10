SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport attorney is behind bars after being charged with over 250 counts of child pornography.

Brian D. Smith, 68, was arrested just before 10 a.m. Wednesday after Special Agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at his Lakeside On Longlake home in South Shreveport.

The search was prompted by a cyber tip to the LBI, alleging Smith was uploading child sexual abuse material to an online server. Police say their investigation uncovered over 250 images depicting child sexual abuse.

Smith, who was listed as an attorney with the Casten & Pearce law firm until Wednesday, was taken into custody and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on 252 counts of pornography involving juveniles. Bond is still pending. Casten & Pearce specializes in insurance and municipal defense, civil litigation, casualty, business law, and contracts. Smith’s photo has since been removed from the law firm’s website.