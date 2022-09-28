NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans pastor of a Central City church has been charged with money laundering, the U.S. Dept. of Justice announced on Friday.

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans reports that Charles J. Southall III, 64, has been charged with one count of money laundering. Southall is the pastor of the First Emanuel Baptist Church on Carondelet Street. According to the church’s website, he’s been with the church since April 1989.

Court documents state that approximately $100,000 was electronically transferred from a bank account to an individual investment account under Southall’s name. Officials say that the funds were derived from the specified unlawful activity of wire fraud.

If convicted, Southall could face up to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release. He may also be obligated to pay a $250,000 fine, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.