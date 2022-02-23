NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — One little girl threw her hat into the ring to become the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints, but apparently, she just missed the cut-off to be hired. Lucky for her, Saints owner Gayle Benson will be keeping an eye out for her for “future openings.”

Twitter user @ssherma33, who goes by the handle WHODAT BABY! noted that after former head coach Sean Payton called it a day, his daughter “Izzy” sent in her “resume” to be considered as the next head coach.

Unfortunately, the Saints had already chosen Dennis Allen as head coach. But Izzy didn’t go away empty-handed, getting a personal letter from Benson and a ball signed by the team.

The letter, dated Feb. 9, stated: