KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Kenner police have arrested a woman after her one-year-old child was found dead with traces of fentanyl in her system.

Detectives say around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, the Kenner Police Department responded to a home in the 3800 block of East Louisiana State Drive for a report of a child not breathing. That’s where police found the 22-month-old son of Alexis Callero, 34, unresponsive.

The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene despite attempts to revive him.

According to KPD Chief Keith Conley, samples were taken from the child’s nasal mucus to determine if anything toxic had been ingested that could have led to his death. Those results were received this week, detecting traces of fentanyl, a deadly narcotic with a lethal dose of two milligrams (small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil).

We’re told small amounts of narcotics and drug paraphernalia were also found in the boy’s bedroom.

Following the test results, Callero was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder for the death of her son, along with second-degree cruelty to juveniles, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of heroin.

“The death investigation of a child is a difficult case to handle. As we work with DA Paul Connick’s office for a successful prosecution, information released may be limited as not to compromise the case,” Chief Conley said in a statement. “Public response through social media was greatly appreciated and useful, please continue to provide any information you, the public, may have.”

Detectives continue to investigate the child’s death. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact KPD at 504-712-2222 or submit a tip to their website at kennerpd.com.