BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow continues to do good on and off the field. The latest example of that are the “Do Good” grants through the Joe Burrow Foundation.

The grants are tackling the issues of mental health and food insecurity. Fixing food insecurity has been a topic that Burrow has championed since we first heard about it during his Heisman Trophy speech in 2019.

Requests can be made for as much as $50,000 through this grant program. “The foundation is

interested in supporting projects that develop new pathways for mental health protection and food insecurity that are sustainable and designed to have lasting impact,” according to the Joe Burrow Foundation.

The plan is for there to be two times each year when grant applications will be accepted by the foundation. In 2023, the first cycle during which you can submit a grant proposal has begun and will end on Sunday, April 30. The exact dates for the second cycle have not been released yet, but the foundation said it will be sometime this summer.

If you would like to learn more about the “Do Good” grants, visit the Joe Burrow Foundation.

The Joe Burrow Foundation is centered around providing help to children in need of food and mental health services both in and around Cincinnati and Baton Rouge.