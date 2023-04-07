NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a City Park business. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened a little after 12:15 in the afternoon on Monday, March 27 at Wheel Fun Rentals located on Friedrichs Avenue. Police also released security camera footage showing much of what happened.

In the footage, a man is seen walking around the business, then entering its office. After sitting down at a desk chair, the man stuffs some envelopes from atop the desk into his pocket.

Then he’s seen removing what appears to be a wad of money from a blue bank deposit bag. According to the NOPD, the bag contained $5,000.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the person responsible for stealing the money, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.