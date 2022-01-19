‘I wanted to finish my hamburger’: Louisiana man arrested after high-speed chase

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday January 18 shortly after 11 p.m., officers with the Monroe Police Department arrested a man after a high speed chase that ended on the 3000 block of Lee Avenue. According to the police report, an MPD officer attempted to pull over a vehicle with their bright lights on, making it difficult for others to see the road.

As the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, a 2006 red Chevrolet Impala, the driver quickly sped off. The Impala, driven by 37-year-old Allen Seaberry, drove at speeds as high as 60 MPH in a 25 MPH zone without stopping and reportedly ran through six stop signs.

When the vehicle came to a stop outside the home on Lee Avenue, Seaberry got out of the vehicle while holding a hamburger. Officers then placed double handcuffs on Seaburry and he advised officers that he could not stop the vehicle because of his brakes and he wanted to eat his burger that he just purchased.

Seaberry was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with the following offenses: