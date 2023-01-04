NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A homicide investigation was launched Wednesday after police say a body was found behind a New Orleans carwash.

The New Orleans Police Department reports officers responded to the 3300 block of South Carrollton Avenue just after 9:15 a.m. We’re told a Black male victim was found behind the building of the abandoned Paradise Carwash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to NOPD Public Information Officer Karen Boudrie, the victim had apparent signs of blunt-force trauma to his body. The case has been classified as a homicide investigation.

Other details regarding the investigation, including a possible suspect and motive, were unavailable in the early reports of the investigation.

Police continue to investigate the death. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the NOPD’s Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300.