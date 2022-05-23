IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A house too wide to fit through the residential street mangled power lines, hit telephone poles, damaged trees and mailboxes, was then left abandoned by the homeowner.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Tony Domingue, 46 and Nico Comeaux, 32 were attempting to transport the home down Coteau Holmes Road when it got stuck.

Tony Domingue, IPSO

Niko Comeaux, IPSO

More than 690 CLECO customers were without power for several hours following the damage.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found an abandoned truck, a trailer and the house blocking the 400 block of Berard Road.

IPSO

“This has been an ongoing situation and the owner of the house, Tony Domingue, was instructed and warned by Sheriff Office Officials that proper permits needed to be acquired from Iberia Parish Government,” the sheriff’s office said.

Through their investigation, both suspects were located and arrested.

Domingue and Comeaux were each charged with one count of volition of parish ordinance, obstruction of highway commerce, and criminal damage to property.

Both men were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail with a $125K bond.

Deputies say additional charges are pending.