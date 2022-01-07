Heated argument over Crock-Pot lands Louisiana woman in jail

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A fight over a Crock-Pot slow cooker quickly heated up Friday with a woman being arrested and charged with aggravated assault in Monroe, Louisiana.

On Friday, Monroe police were dispatched to the 800 block of Orange Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers met with a victim who claimed that Jamica Marquesa Chisley, 30, struck them several times during a heated argument over a Crock-Pot.

The victim also alleged that before police arrived, Chisley had armed herself with a screwdriver and had swung it at the victim. According to the victim, Chisley took the screwdriver and put a hole in their air mattress. Officers observed a red cut on the victim’s neck and a hole in the air mattress.

Chisley admitted to having an argument with the victim, but denied touching the victim. A witness at the scene advised officers that they saw Chisley hitting the victim.

Chisley was then arrested, where she refused to provide her name to officers. She was subsequently taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center, where she was charged with simple battery, aggravated assault, simple criminal damage to property, and resisting an officer.