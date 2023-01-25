MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past two years, the Monroe Police Department investigated the DuceFive gang and the crimes they allegedly committed.

During the investigation, authorities learned that the gang consisted of 20 members and functions as a drug trafficking organization.

According to Monroe Police, they identified one of the DuceFive members as 20-year-old Kylan Manning and obtained an arrest warrant for four counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and conspiracy to distribute narcotics. On Jan. 23, the Metro Narcotics Unit and the SWAT team of the Monroe Police Department arrived at a residence on Polk Street to execute a search warrant and arrest Kylan.

As authorities entered the home, they made contact with Kylan’s grandmother, 58-year-old Carolyn P. Manning, and learned that Kylan allegedly barricaded himself in his bedroom and refused to leave. After a standoff between Kylan and authorities, he was arrested.

While officials were in a standoff with her grandson, Carolyn allegedly became angry and attempted to walk past authorities despite being told she was not allowed to. Authorities were forced to place her under arrest due to her actions distracting officials during the standoff with her grandson.

Authorities went on to search the premises and located a loaded Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun, multiple bags containing marijuana, and multiple digital scales in Kylan’s bedroom. Carolyn and Kylan were transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center where Carolyn was charged with Interfering with a Law Enforcement Investigation.

Kylan was charged with five counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of narcotics and attempted and conspiracy. His bond was set at $77,500.