NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Many in New Orleans are mourning the death of longtime street musician “Grandpa” Elliott Small.

Small, 77, could regularly be seen playing the harmonica in the French Quarter, all while sporting a red shirt, blue overalls, and a hat, showing the world his own definition of the word “soul” through powerful music.

According to a Facebook post from his son, Jay, Small died Tuesday morning after having been in the hospital for over a month due to complications from a skin infection that had developed through scratch wounds.

“I know that my father would want me to reach out to the people that he loved so much, thank all of you on behalf of the one and only,” Jay Small said.