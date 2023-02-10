BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The grandmother of Devin Page Jr. is committed to trying to make a difference in the capital city after the toddler was shot and killed last year in Baton Rouge.

Cathy Toliver created the “Help 5 Stay Alive” initiative, in which she suggests the community check on the mental health of five people.

In addition, Toliver is planning anti-violence events in Baton Rouge. The first rally will be on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. on the corner vacant lot of Plank Road and Evangeline Street.

“We will have food and ask the community to put the guns down,” said Toliver.