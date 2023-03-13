NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A popular party spot in New Orleans was riddled with bullets over the weekend, detectives said.

The New Orleans Police Department says on Saturday night, shots rang out in the 300 block of Bourbon Street, in between Conti and Bienville streets.

A witness tells WGNO several people in the area took cover as shots were fired.

Other details regarding the incident, including what time it happened, were unclear, however, police say no one was struck by gunfire. We’re told the case has been classified as an aggravated assault.

The incident remains under investigation by the NOPD.