NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a long season of cookie sales, the Girl Scouts of Louisiana East brought joy to mothers who are incarcerated at the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

On Saturday, May 20, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, in partnership with the Girl Scouts of Louisiana East, held the annual Girl Scouts Beyond Bars (GSBB) Program, as a way to keep female inmates connected and engaged with their children.

To increase the frequency of mother-daughter communication, moms receive training to be troop leaders for their daughters. They learn skills like financial literacy, leadership and first aid training that help them transition back into society when they’re released.

Mothers were able to spend quality time with their families during a luncheon.

The Girl Scouts of Louisiana East will return in August.

Take a look at these families coming together: