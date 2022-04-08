NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Chris Owens, a mainstay of the French Quarter in New Orleans, was recently remembered tonight at a candlelight vigil in front of her nightclub.

Friends and family gathered to celebrate her life and talk about what made Owens “larger than life.” She died earlier this week after suffering a heart attack. She was 89.

Owens lived right next to Antoine’s Restaurant and over the years CEO of Antoine’s got to know her and he said it was always special when Chris was in the restaurant.