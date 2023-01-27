LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A friend of Kouminique Marie Savoy, Lafayette’s recent murder victim, is remembering her life and issuing a warning.

Authorities found Savoy’s body Monday in the neighborhood of Prairie Lane. A preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, suggests Savoy was stabbed to death.

Police have arrested William Roger Broussard, 35, the victim’s ex-husband, in connection with the death.

Kim McCoy is a friend of the victim and godmother to her children.

“My sister called, and they were crying and screaming in the back and so I was just like no way you know I just spoke with her,” she said.

McCoy said she shared 16 years of friendship with Savoy, and there have been a lot of sleepless nights since her death.

“Nikki was sweet and loving, caring, smart and an educated person that didn’t have a bad bone in her body,” McCoy said.

She says Savoy leaves behind two boys, ages 3 and 1.

“She loved to travel and she definitely wanted to see the world with her boys and that’s what she was recently talking about for the future,” McCoy said. “When I think about all that. It just hurts me and it breaks me down.”

McCoy says she witnessed the suspect “act out a few times. I mean more than twice, just a violent and negative person.”

Broussard has a long criminal history, with convictions including attempted second degree murder and sexual and simple battery.

He was indicted for negligent homicide, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years’ time served. He was also charged with multiple counts of possession of drugs and distribution.

His new charges of second-degree murder, domestic abuse, child endangerment, simple criminal damage to property and interfering with emergency communication could land him behind bars for a long time.

As a result, McCoy said, “if you see red flags in any person you are dating from the beginning then re-evaluate the relationship.

“I love my friend and I am going to miss my friend.”