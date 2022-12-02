NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Is an LSU Tigers win written in the cards? WGNO’s Kenny Lopez went to Hex Old World Witchery in the French Quarter to visit with a psychic who predicts LSU’s chances of beating the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.

“I’ve predicted a few games,” Mimi Curry, a Psychic at Hex Old World Witchery in the French Quarter says LSU’s chances of beating Georgia Bulldogs are written in the cards.

“I think energy does play a certain part in this since we are talking about LSU. With tarot card reading it is all about however the cards may land,” she said.

Do the Tigers have enough of a roar to beat the Bulldogs?

“I definitely think we are in for a tight-knit game,” Mimi said.

So with a shuffle of the tarot cards, Mimi pulls four cards: “The Three of Wands,” “The Magician,” “The Page of Coins,” and “Seven of Pentacles.”

“Three of Wands is open roads, open opportunities, anyone’s game,” she said.

“We do have the taking charge card, which is the Magician, this is the best from start to finish. Nothing will stand in your way,” she said.

“The next card is our rising star card. Here is a young player, a player that will be professional one day,” Curry said.

“Then we have the ‘Seven of Pentacles’, there will be lots of passing, lots of defense,” she said.

“I definitely think defense is going to be extremely important,” she said.

No more suspense Mimi… Will LSU win?

“This is the game they were preparing for and this is the game they’ll go all out and make sure they finish with a win, I think,” Curry said.

LSU wishes can come true!

Hex Old World Witchery is located at 1219 Decatur Street in the French Quarter.