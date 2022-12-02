NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Bonjour, New Orleans! Today, French President Emmanuel Macron visits the Big Easy for discussions on culture, climate change, the French language, and history (and maybe a few beignets!).

WGNO is live in NOLA as we await the arrival of President Macron and his wife, French First Lady Brigitte to Louis Armstrong International Airport at 12:30 p.m. CST.

The President’s itinerary includes heading to the Lousiana State Museum Cabildo at Jackson Square in the city’s historic French Quarter, where he will be greeted by public figures like Louisana Governor John Bel Edwards, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. This will be the first visit of a French president to the city since the late 1970s.

At the New Orleans Collection, the President is set for a discussion on climate change, and will later include the signing of an agreement that will create a position on the Governor’s Climate Initiatives Task Force for a French expert in the energy transition. The governor is scheduled to speak following the signing.

Later on Friday, President Macron will also reaffirm his commitment to the French language and culture at the New Orleans Museum of Art by announcing the creation of the Fund for the French Language, which will support the teaching of French in American schools.

The President will finish his day in NOLA with a dinner featuring some of the best food the Big Easy has to offer, perhaps some gumbo! We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day.