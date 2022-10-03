LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville native and self-professed former gang member is changing his life around in a million ways.

Darron Carter was a notorious member of the “Gremlin Gang” which law enforcement said terrorized neighborhoods in Abbeville and other areas of Acadiana.

Now Carter, 25 has signed $1 million contract as a musical artist.

He says he has allowed his life struggles to motivate his focus in the music industry and work on new music at Dream Studios in Lafayette.

As a newly signed artist with Cash Money Records, he is excited about his new journey.

“Been in the works for a couple of weeks now, but it just finally just came together, really, but the feeling is like it just feels unreal. It’s a dream come true. It’s still hard to believe.”

Many people watched or know about the highly publicized crime stopper video featuring now U.S Representative Clay Higgins, a former captain with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The video included ten mugshots of recently arrested alleged members of the ‘Gremlin Gang.’

Higgins specifically pointed out the then 17-year-old Darron Carter.

Carter said that was a life-changing moment for him.

“That was really like a big turning point in my life, just far as on everything. I was really in a state of shock with that too, but really we fended for our lives at that point, so it was a lot to deal with.”

“You know everybody got a past, but at the same time, it ain’t what you have done what you were accused of doing. It’s how you recover from it.”







(Posted with permission)

According to Carter’s management team, Carter surrendered to police in March and was charged with six counts of attempted murder.

After spending three months in jail, all six charges were dropped.

The artist tells News 10 he was recently released from Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on July 19, 2022 on a parole violation for switching residence without letting his probation officer know.

He adds the whole Gremlin Gang thing was false and only a rap group.

Carter hopes his life can inspire others.

“I just say to anybody who has been through what I have been through, just keep striving for the best.”

He adds that people wanting to join the music industry should not let anyone tell them anything about their craft.

“First thing is believing in yourself and just never giving up no matter how hard it gets just stay consistent with it and don’t stop.”

Carter thanks Cash Money Records, Slim, Sinister, and Birdman for giving him the opportunity.

He says he will be releasing music soon including an album called Onsight Out Of Mind.’