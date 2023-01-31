OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, 46-year-old Donald Joseph Ryder was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center after an investigation concluded that he allegedly stole over $300,000 while working for the Office of Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court.

Ryder, who is a former Ouachita Parish deputy clerk, was in charge of the office’s PayPal account. Officials confirmed that Ryder allegedly did the following offenses:

Between December 1, 2014, and October 10, 2018, Ryder allegedly took approximately $344,226 that belonged to the Office of Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court without consent.

Between December 1, 2014, and October 10, 2018, Ryder wilfully and unlawfully failed to perform his duties as an employee of the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court.

Between December 1, 2014, and October 10, 2018, Ryder allegedly unlawfully accessed a computer system that belonged to the Office of Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court with the intent to defraud by means of fraudulent conduct.

Between December 1, 2014, and October 10, 2018, Ryder unlawfully intended to transmit stolen funds.

Between December 1, 2014, and October 10, 2018, Ryder intentionally engaged in transactions that involved criminal activity.

Ryder was charged with Money Laundering, Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds, Computer Fraud, Malfeasance in Office, and Theft. His bond was set at $6,000.