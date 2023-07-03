BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men stabbed one another on Sunday.

Emergency medical services said the stabbing happened around 6 a.m. on Dan Drive near Greenwell Street. According to the sheriff’s office, two brothers fought and cut each other.

The sheriff’s office said both refused medical attention and the injuries were non-life-threatening. Deputies are still looking into who the aggressor was.

Information about the victims or what caused the fight was not immediately available.