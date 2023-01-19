WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There’s a suspect on the run who authorities say cost taxpayers more than $1 billion dollars in illegal Medicare reimbursements, and he just may be in Louisiana.

Khalid Sataray is known to many as a businessman and an entrepreneur who once had a very successful career. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he is one of 35 people swept up in December 2022 in “Operation Double Helix”, a joint action by the Justice Department, the FBI, and the Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General’s Office.

Satary is accused of using middlemen to recruit Medicare patients at county health fairs and senior homes to take DNA diagnostic tests to determine their risk for cancers, even if they did not need them. His laboratories operated out of Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

On September 26, 2019, Khalid Satary was indicted in New Orleans and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Healthcare Fraud and Wire Fraud, Conspiracy to Defraud the U.S. and to Pay and Receive Illegal Healthcare Kickbacks and Bribes, and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments.

Satary is now wanted for violating a pre-trial release.

Have you seen Khalid Satary? He’s 5’7″, 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact your local FBI headquarters.

This is a photo of Khalid Ahmed Satary, one of the FBI’s Most Wanted Suspects.

FBI officials say Satary has ties or may travel to Houston, Atlanta, Delray Beach and Dubai.