HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) — A man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana.

Brandon Anthony Martinez, 36, of Houma, was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with first-degree rape of a minor. His arrest stems from an investigation that started five days prior to his arrest.

“SVU Detectives met with the victim and her mother and learned that Martinez, a former live-in boyfriend of the mother, was being accused of the abuse,” according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Further investigation led TPSO to find out that the suspect was considered a “father figure” to the 12-year-old victim.

As the investigation unfolded, the mother of the alleged victim and Martinez were not a couple.

TPSO says, “Detectives learned that the abuse had taken place on multiple occasions over the last year, while the victim visited a residence in Terrebonne Parish occupied by Martinez.”

Martinez was subsequently taken into custody and put in the Terrebonne Parish Jail on $1 million bond.

“As we all know, these types of cases are extremely difficult for the victim, family, and all involved,” Sheriff Tim Soignet said. “Our SVU Detectives do an unbelievable job of not only dealing with very complex and tragic circumstances, but also the victims of our community. Today our parish is safer because of the work they do.”