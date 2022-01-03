Father arrested for allegedly shooting 1-year-old baby in New Orleans on New Year’s Day

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 27-year-old father was arrested after his 1-year-old baby who was shot several times at the corner of Decatur and Spain streets in New Orleans on New Year’s Day.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Corey R. Davis was allegedly involved in the shooting of the child at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday. The victim was taken to the hospital afterward with multiple gunshot wounds.

Corey R. Davis (Photo: NOPD)

Davis, who is the father of the baby, was arrested and booked on the following charges:

First-degree attempted murder

Second-degree cruelty to a juvenile

Domestic abuse aggravated assault

Aggravated criminal damage to property

Felon in possession of a firearm

Illegal use of a weapon and theft of a motor vehicle

Law enforcement agents from NOPD VOWS, U.S. Marshals and the NOPD Child Abuse Unit were commended by NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson for the work involved in the investigation and arrest.

“This is another unfortunate incidence of violence in our city that was found to be domestic in nature, and also where a child – in this case, a 1-year-old infant shot by his own father – was the victim of a tragic, senseless and violent crime,” Ferguson said. “As I’ve said before, practicing self-responsibility and implementing proper conflict resolution skills can help to avoid tragic situations like this.”

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact the NOPD Child Abuse Unit detectives at 504-658-5267.