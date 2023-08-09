PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Baton Rouge man after a dog was found inside a small crate on Sunday, Aug. 6. IPSO said a rottweiler “was found locked in a crate behind the levee near Evergreen Road and LA-405.”

The dog was found around 2:15 p.m. and died later, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Albert Grievous is wanted for aggravated cruelty to animals.

IPSO said, “the dog’s temperature was around 104 to 107 degrees.” They are awaiting the results of a necropsy, which will be performed at LSU.

The dog owner tried to leave the dog at Iberville Parish Shelter and Animal Control but was turned away, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information on where to find Grievous is asked to contact the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-687-5100.