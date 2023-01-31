BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office identified the teenager who was shot on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Officials said Keddrick Turner, 13, died on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries in a shooting that took place around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on Sharon Hills Boulevard.

Deputies initially responded to a call about shots fired around Sharon Hills Boulevard and Hooper Road. When deputies arrived at the shooting scene, Turner was found inside a vehicle.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. According to the EBR Coroner’s Office, Turner was shot in the head.

The investigation into this deadly shooting remains open.