NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 53-year-old man was medevaced from a cruise ship on Sunday, June 25 after experiencing a severe loss of blood.

According to the Coast Guard, District Eight watchstanders received the call around 3:30 p.m. from the cruise ship Voyager, which was roughly 230 miles off the coast of New Orleans at the time.

The Voyager crew requested a medevac for a passenger who was experiencing a severe loss of blood.

The watchstanders diverted a Coast guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and an Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 casa aircrew to help.

The Coast Guard reported the cruise ship passenger was taken to University Medical Center New Orleans where he was listed in fair condition.