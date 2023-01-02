Two toddlers were shot late Friday afternoon on Morningside Dr. in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One child was killed while another was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Shreveport‘s Werner Park neighborhood.

Police were called to the scene just before 5 p.m. on Morningside Dr., between Fairy Ave. and Hearne Ave. More than a dozen units remained on the scene as of 6:45 p.m.

Police report one child was playing with a gun and fired it, hitting a 4-year-old boy in the chest and killing him. A 3-year-old child was transported to Oschner with a gunshot wound to their arm. Police have not yet released their condition.

Two adults were in the home at the time, according to officers.