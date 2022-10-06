LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — A days-long search for a missing Lacombe man came to a tragic end on Wednesday (Oct. 5) when his body was located by St. Tammany Parish deputies.

According to the STPSO, 59-year-old Christopher “Turk” Batiste was declared missing on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 1. Family members told detectives that Batiste suffered from mental health issues and was last seen being dropped off at a relative’s home in the 27000 block of Barringer Road the night before.

The community assisted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office in the search by way of ATV and on foot, hoping the leads they received would help find Batiste alive. Batiste was found Wednesday afternoon, face-down in the woods near Barringer Road.

“While this is not the outcome we were all hoping for,” Sheriff Randy Smith said, “I want to thank the men and women who continued to search and investigate leads so that the family of Mr. Batiste could have closure.”

Deputies say foul play is not suspected in the case, but the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.