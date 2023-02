Priceville authorities are searching for one or more suspects after they said a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire. (Getty Images)

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The body of a man who went missing at the beginning of February was found over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office believed that Robert Wand, 33, was involved in a car crash and was reported missing on Feb 4. Wand was last seen near Vincent Place Road.

On Saturday, Wand’s body was found off Hwy. 16. The sheriff’s office reports that foul play is not suspected.