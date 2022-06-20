GEM COUNTY, Idaho (KLFY) — The body of LSU Eunice freshman basketball player Everette Jackson, 21, has been found.

The Gem County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) announced Sunday that a volunteer located Jackson’s body approximately two miles downstream from where he was last seen on the Payette River.

Jackson was then identified by his family, who flew in from Louisiana to help with the search, the sheriff’s office said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this very difficult time,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said.

“We are grateful to all of the emergency responders and volunteers who made this recovery possible.”

Jackson went missing on Saturday, June 11, after a witness reported seeing him fall from a tube, going underwater and not resurfacing on the Payette River in Emmett, Idaho.