NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)— New Iberia School Board member and community activist Raymond “Shoe-do” Lewis said he was tired of the lack of progress in his son Garon’s murder case, so he decided to do something about it.

Now progress is being made after years of waiting.

“We have made remarkable things happen,” Lewis said. “We requested a special prosecutor be named in my son’s case coming out of the attorney general’s office, and we were able to get that.”

In 2019, 17-year-old Garon Lewis of New Iberia was shot and killed at the intersection of Audrey and Rene St. Raymond Lewis has been pushing for progress to be made in the arrest of those responsible. After a lot of work and persistence, Lewis said arrests have now been made in his son’s case.

“Some people that were evading law have been arrested,” Lewis said. “The attorney general’s office has really stepped in and given us what the district attorney’s office couldn’t give us and the N.I.P.D. couldn’t give us.”

Lewis said he is relieved to hear progress is being made after he has waited for so long. He has advice for any parent looking for justice for the death of a loved one.

“Do not let them just blow you off or make you feel that your child’s death or homicide was not worth nothing. You as a parent have an obligation to push like I am pushing,” Lewis said.