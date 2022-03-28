One man sets the stage in Slidell, Louisiana

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — They say red carpet is the road to Hollywood. But sometimes, that red carpet happens to be a red blacktop.

In the city of Slidell, located just outside New Orleans, Lawrence Barattini runs Sideshow Props, where he keeps many pieces of Hollywood props and movie sets in a former car dealership.

Now, Barattini’s collection is rented out to movies made in and around New Orleans.

Here’s a look at the stuff, stuffed into one place.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has this Hollywood moment.