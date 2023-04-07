BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The search is on to find multiple female suspects who police say pepper-sprayed employees at the Total Wine store as they were leaving the business with several shopping carts full of alcohol.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday on Siegen Lane just after 6 p.m.

The women, police said, attempted to exit the store with several shopping carts full of alcohol without paying and pepper sprayed several employees when confronted and then fled in a light-colored Kia sedan.

(Suspect’s vehicle)

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery & Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.