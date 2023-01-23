SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young child in Huntington Park shot their sibling while playing with a firearm early Monday morning.

Police say when they arrived on the scene on the 6400 block of Faust Dr., they found a 9-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to her arm and abdomen. She was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Detectives interviewed the children’s parents and seized the firearm. While investigating, officers found that the child’s 5-year-old brother was playing with an unsecured weapon when he shot his sister.

The Department of Children and Family Services is working alongside detectives as the investigation continues.