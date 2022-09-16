LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) — A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with trafficking children after allegedly propositioning a 16-year-old girl.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation after receiving a “complaint in reference to a juvenile that was being enticed to have sex in exchange for money.”

The complaint came in on Sept. 13 and as the investigation unfolded, Kentrell A. Knighten, 38, Lake Charles emerged as a suspect in this case.

CPSO said that Knighten “sent lewd messages to the victim, who is under the age of 16, referencing a sex act and how much money she would be paid in exchange.”

The suspect was found and questioned by detectives.

Knighten was subsequently arrested and charged with the crimes listed below:

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes

The Lake Charles man was taken to the Calcasieu Correctional Center and given a bond of $500,000 by Judge Michael Canaday.