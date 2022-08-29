BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Four people went missing on Friday, and Beauregard Parish authorities said Sunday the bodies of three of those people were recovered from the Sabine River over the weekend.

Three adults and one child originally went missing. The adults were attempting to save the child from the river, according to BPSO.

Three adults have been identified as Austin Scott of DeRidder, Troy M. McCollough of the Junction community, and Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck.

The four people went missing on Friday, according to police.

Authorities are continuing to search for the missing child.