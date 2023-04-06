VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Wildlife Agents have cited two Lafayette men for allegedly dumping 80 sacks of dead crawfish at Hebert’s boat launch in Vermilion Parish.

According to the LDWF, an investigation identified a truck and trailer that delivered the dead crawfish at Schooner Bayou in Little Prairie.

Adam M. Ory, 20, and Austin R. Barbier, 23, both of Lafayette, were then identified as the two people in the truck.

They were located and cited for gross littering, LDWF said.

Ory was also cited for selling or buying fish without a retail seafood license, violating interstate commerce regulations, and failing to maintain records.



Agents learned that Ory bought live crawfish in Louisiana on March 20 and drove them to Mississippi, Alabama and Florida to sell them on March 21. He then drove back to Louisiana with the crawfish he could not sell where he and Barbier then dumped the now dead crawfish at the boat launch on March 30.

Violating interstate commerce carries a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Selling or buying fish without a retail seafood license and failing to maintain records brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense.

Gross littering carries up to a $900 fine, up to 30 days in jail and 16 hours of community service in a litter abatement program.