CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two women have been arrested after a month-long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from elderly veterans.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, investigators with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force arrested 21-year-old ZarRajah Watkins on Nov. 17 in the 3200 block of Sandra drive. Police also arrested 21-year-old Destane Glass Tuesday just before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Captain H.M. Shreve.

Investigators began their probe in September and learned Watkins used her position at her job at Teleperformance to gain access to USAA bank account information. Watkins allegedly sold the information to Glass and others who used a number of tactics to defraud account holders of more than one million dollars.

Glass reportedly used the money to buy a home, expensive cars, and other lavish items. Glass was charged with 65 counts of identity theft and was booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

Watkins was charged with 175 counts of identity theft and was booked into CCC and is being held without bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.