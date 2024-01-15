NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two people were arrested, and one was shot over the sale of an iPad in the Little Woods area on Sunday.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) reported officers responded around 11:53 a.m. to a shooting in the 7000 block Bunker Hill Road.

When they arrived, officers said they learned a juvenile went to meet with the suspect, 20-year-old Anthony Basham, to buy an iPad.

During the transaction, the NOPD reported the juvenile snatched the iPad and tried to run away when Basham allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the juvenile.

Officers arrested both.