MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Two people were arrested over the weekend and charged with allegedly beating up a woman outside her home in Monroe, Louisiana.

On Sunday, the Monroe Police Department took Johnathan Dade, 23, and Mytasity Mathis, 25, into custody. Authorities made contact with the victim on South 7th Street, who claimed Mathis allegedly used Dade to help gain access into her home.

According to police, Dade allegedly knocked on the door and the victim proceeded to open the door for Dade. Once the door was open, Dade moved out of the way to reveal Mathis along with another unidentified suspect.

The two suspects allegedly entered the home and grabbed the victim by the shirt and hair, dragging her outside and beating her.

The victim claimed Dade was involved in the planning of the attack because she trusted Dade and he knew that she would open the door for him. Dade and Mathis were subsequently arrested and taken to the Monroe Police Department for questioning followed by the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking.

Dade is charged with criminal conspiracy and violation of a protective order while Mathis was charged with home invasion and criminal conspiracy.