LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A shooting in Lafayette Sunday night killed a 16-year-old girl.

According to police, it happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Willow Street.

Lafayette Police say officers who arrived on scene found the teen shot in the chest.

She was transported to a local hospital where she died, police said.

A 14-year-old male suspect has been taken into custody.

Police say they victim and suspect were sitting inside a parked car when the boy discharged a pistol, striking the victim.

He has been charged with 2nd degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

The shooting is under investigation, police said, and no names will be released due to their ages.