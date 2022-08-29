CPSO: "A person is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

MOSS BLUFF, La. (BRPROUD) — On Aug. 26, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a potential threat against a local high school.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. about a 14-year-old student at Sam Houston High School sending threatening text messages.

“During the initial investigation detectives were advised a 14-year-old juvenile sent several text messages threatening a school shooting,” the CPSO said in a statement.

Detectives were able to find the student and the student was subsequently arrested on one count of terrorizing. The student was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.