Anna Johnson and her violin travel from Ponchatoula to New York City

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO)— She’s still a junior high school kid from Louisiana.

But 13-year-old Anna Johnson and her violin are on the way to play Carnegie Hall.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is in the audience as Anna rehearses for her big moment.

Anna’s been taking violin lessons for six years.

Her conductor and coach is Jivka Duke.

Jivka is her teacher at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School.

Right here, students of all ages learn to carry a tune.



At Carnegie Hall, Anna will step on stage and into the middle of a middle-school orchestra of teenage talent.

The kids come from across America.

Anna Johnson is ready to hit her high note.

She’s been practicing from her home in Ponchatoula.

Now she travels to New York City.

And now if anybody happens to ask, she knows exactly how you get to Carnegie Hall.