ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — It’s as good as it gets. Better than a pot of gold is a boiling pot of Louisiana crawfish.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood invites you to the Louisiana Crawfish Festival.
It’s in St. Bernard Parish at the Frederick Sigur Civic Center.
The festival runs from Thursday, March 23 through Sunday, March 26.
