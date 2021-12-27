Louisiana man who hired babysitters to change his diaper and treat him like a child, charged with human trafficking

Jefferson Parish, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man was arrested and charged with human trafficking after police say he allegedly posed as a young man with special needs, and then hired babysitters to change his diaper and treat him like a child.

Rutledge Deas IV, 31, of Metairie was arrested Thursday following an investigation into some text messages he allegedly sent to scam victims. In the message, Deas indicated that he was engaged in ‘alternative therapy’ and offered to pay the victim to change his diapers, according to state police.

As part of their investigation, detectives learned Deas attempted to recruit the victim to solicit other babysitters to care for him.

Following a warrant, Deas was located at his home in Metairie and placed under arrest.

He was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on one charge of human trafficking and attempted human trafficking. Police also charged him with four counts of probation violation.

The investigation remains ongoing with the possibility of additional victims.

Anyone who was a victim of Deas is encouraged to contact detectives at 504-310-7000.