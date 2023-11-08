TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Officials with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) report an Amite man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife on Tuesday.

TPSO officials said deputies responded to a call of a shooting on Garrick Road around 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found a woman, identified by TPSO as 31-year-old Brittney London, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, TPSO officials said 37-year-old Johnny Robinson was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.

Robinson faces charges of second-degree murder and violation of a protective order.