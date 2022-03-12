FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Guest speakers took the stage Saturday afternoon ahead of former president Donald Trump’s rally in Florence.

Live updates below:

4:20 p.m.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was the first guest speaker to take the stage. Lindell repeated his falsehoods over fraud in the 2020 election. Other guest speakers including entrepreneur Graham Allen, pointed out high gas prices, with Mike Reichenbach blaming the increase in prices on President Joe Biden.

Allen said it’s time to get RINO republicans out of office.

Previous reporting below:

Trump supporters have already been waiting at the airport ahead of his scheduled event, and a large crowd was already gathered early Saturday afternoon.

Among speakers at the event will be South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, state Rep. Russell Fry, former state Rep. Katie Arrington, South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick, Brandon Judd, college football hall of fame Coach Lou Holtz and entrepreneur Graham Allen.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. with the event beginning at 4 p.m. Trump will give remarks at 7 p.m.

A “No Drone Zone” is also in effect.

News13 will stream the remarks live in the player above.