LIST: Which Mississippi roads to avoid due to Ida damage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Tropical Storm Ida moves through Mississippi, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are warning drivers to avoid certain roads due to storm debris.
The following routes are closed until further notice:
Amite County
- MS 567 at MS 24 – Expect delays due to debris
- MS 568 at McElveen Road – Trees blocking roadway
- MS 568 at MS 584 – Road blocked
Covington County
- MS 35 at US 49 – Signal outage
Hancock County
- U.S. Highway 90 from the Bay St. Louis Bridge to the Biloxi Bay Bridge – Closed in both directions due to flooding and debris
- MS 604 at MS 607 – All lanes blocked in both directions due to downed power lines
- MS 604 at Gin Road – All lanes blocked due to flooding
- State Route 604 – Closed
Harrison County
- U.S. 90 between Bayview Street and Kuhn Street – Sand/debris removal
Lincoln County
- MS 569 at Branch Road – Tree blocking roadway
- U.S. 51 at Bouge Chitto Road – Power lines are down
Newton County
- U.S. 80 at Norman Road – Tree blocking roadway
- MS 15 between S. Main St. and Liberty Church Rd. – Tree blocking roadway
Panola County
- MS 13 at Old Highway 13 – Expect delays in both directions due to flooding
Pearl River County
- MS 43 at Highland Parkway – Expect delays in both directions due to signal outage. Drivers should treat the intersection as a four way stop.
- MS 26 at MS 43 – All lanes blocked in both directions due to downed trees.
- State Route 26 at State Route 43 – Trees blocking road
Pike County
- I-55 between Pike County Line Road and MS 584 – Trees blocking roadway
- MS 569 S. at MS 570 – Tree and utility lines are blocking the road
- MS 48 between MS Highway 24 and I-55 – Impassable
Wayne County
- US 84 W. past MS 145 – Tree down on roadway